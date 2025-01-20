Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Smith Salley Wealth Management

Smith Salley Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 859,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,914,000 after acquiring an additional 380,399 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 133,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 25,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Finally, Parthenon LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 191,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.84.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $112.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $493.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

