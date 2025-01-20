Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,291,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 46,646.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 811,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,280,000 after buying an additional 809,315 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 168,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,450,000 after buying an additional 33,071 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 159,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,814,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,449,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $186.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $142.12 and a 12 month high of $192.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.91.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

