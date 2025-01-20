Financial Freedom LLC Has $125,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Financial Freedom LLC cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,212 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.6% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.7% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,708. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $21.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average of $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

