Financial Freedom LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Financial Freedom LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 101.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,961 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 1.1% of Financial Freedom LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 42,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 22,329 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 24,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $25.95 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $26.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average is $26.30.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

