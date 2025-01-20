Financial Freedom LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Financial Freedom LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIOV. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $335,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $574,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $8,615,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $95.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.61. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $80.83 and a 52 week high of $102.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

