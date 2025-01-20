Financial Management Professionals Inc. Acquires 118 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,869,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,778,000 after buying an additional 95,234 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,135,000 after acquiring an additional 67,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $600.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $598.29 and a 200-day moving average of $576.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $474.68 and a 12 month high of $612.09.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.