Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $100,000 Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 224 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Cavco Industries by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVCO. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Cavco Industries from $422.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Cavco Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Cavco Industries Price Performance

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $476.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.99. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $310.46 and a one year high of $544.08.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.58. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $507.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Julia Sze sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.68, for a total transaction of $57,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,283.48. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Blount sold 750 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.56, for a total transaction of $364,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,878.16. This represents a 26.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,850 shares of company stock worth $889,417. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Further Reading

