Financial Survey: Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) and Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) and Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.6% of Surrozen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.5% of Surrozen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Surrozen and Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surrozen N/A -120.51% -54.68% Recursion Pharmaceuticals -579.52% -76.56% -55.68%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Surrozen has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Surrozen and Recursion Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surrozen 0 0 1 0 3.00 Recursion Pharmaceuticals 0 3 2 0 2.40

Surrozen currently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 272.52%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 34.00%. Given Surrozen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Surrozen is more favorable than Recursion Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Surrozen and Recursion Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surrozen $12.50 million 3.14 -$43.04 million N/A N/A Recursion Pharmaceuticals $44.58 million 57.23 -$328.07 million ($1.53) -4.27

Surrozen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Recursion Pharmaceuticals.

About Surrozen

Surrozen, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics which targets various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system. Its products in pipeline include SZN-043, a hepatocyte-specific R-spondin mimetic bispecific fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of severe liver diseases, including alcohol-associated hepatitis. The company develops SZN-413, a Fzd4 targeted bi-specific antibody for the treatment of retinal vascular associated diseases. Surrozen, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH to research, develop, and commercialize Fzd4 bi-specific antibodies. Surrozen, Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers. Its preclinical stage product includes RBM39 to treat HR-proficient ovarian cancer. The company has collaboration and agreement with Bayer AG; the University of Utah Research Foundation; Ohio State Innovation Foundation; Roche & Genentech; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

