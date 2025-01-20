Financial & Tax Architects LLC Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.5% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 151,863,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,801,457,000 after purchasing an additional 395,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,194,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,777,735,000 after buying an additional 1,622,064 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,719,296,000 after buying an additional 5,235,607 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,522,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,936,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415,012 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,160,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,652,589,000 after acquiring an additional 146,374 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM opened at $112.37 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $493.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.51.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.84.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

