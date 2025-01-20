FLC Capital Advisors Acquires New Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

FLC Capital Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 154.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 9,318 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 51,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 229,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,495,000 after acquiring an additional 34,094 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL opened at $46.45 on Monday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $45.23 and a twelve month high of $46.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.13.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

