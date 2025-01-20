FLC Capital Advisors Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises about 2.5% of FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $11,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,581,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,148,000 after buying an additional 1,777,531 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,642,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,781,000 after acquiring an additional 207,604 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,627,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,677,000 after acquiring an additional 171,411 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,180,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,576,000 after acquiring an additional 184,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,431,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,364 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average is $46.19. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1522 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

