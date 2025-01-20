FLC Capital Advisors Has $1.26 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 739,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,684,000 after buying an additional 20,140 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,688,000 after purchasing an additional 58,850 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% in the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 18,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 845,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,661,000 after acquiring an additional 57,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $26.30 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $149.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.99.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 227.03%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $282,400. This trade represents a 11.11 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

