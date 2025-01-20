FLC Capital Advisors Has $395,000 Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 100.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 96,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 57.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 43,556 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $27.61 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

