FLC Capital Advisors Purchases Shares of 3,007 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $85.16 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $117.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $13.19. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $236.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Macquarie raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.13.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

