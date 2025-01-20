FLC Capital Advisors Reduces Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

FLC Capital Advisors decreased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Unilever were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Unilever by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,941 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,694,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 249.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,748,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,204,000 after buying an additional 1,248,136 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 236.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 21,441 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on UL. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Unilever Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $55.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.32. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

