Flower City Capital Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Flower City Capital increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Flower City Capital’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.9% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 60,552 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SCHA opened at $26.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average is $25.79. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

