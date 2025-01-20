FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 396 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period.

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $401.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.36. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $404.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%.

GE Vernova declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on GEV. TD Cowen began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on GE Vernova from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.35.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

