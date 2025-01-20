Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,647 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 1,909 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Tesla by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 17,647 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,727,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 621,886 shares of company stock worth $213,451,751. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $426.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $389.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 116.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.30. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Mizuho raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tesla from $249.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tesla from $280.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.33.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

