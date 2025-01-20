Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Shares Acquired by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 172,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Franklin Universal Trust were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Universal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $843,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 24.3% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 63,802 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 11.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 126,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 13,494 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 256,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Universal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FT opened at $7.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34. Franklin Universal Trust has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $7.80.

Franklin Universal Trust Announces Dividend

About Franklin Universal Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

