FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Short Interest Up 7.2% in December

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the December 15th total of 5,130,000 shares. Currently, 27.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

FuelCell Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ FCEL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,075. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $45.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $12.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FCEL. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $15.00 to $13.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $2.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $15.00 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $30.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 106.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26,223 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 74,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 21,285.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 112,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 122,096 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 36,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

