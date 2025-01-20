Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Trading Up 9.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Free Report) rose 9.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.30 ($0.11). Approximately 643,059 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,371,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.10).
Fusion Antibodies Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.60. The company has a market cap of £8.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.
About Fusion Antibodies
The Company’s ordinary shares were admitted to trading on AIM on 18 December 2017. Fusion provides a broad range of services in antibody generation, development, production, characterisation and optimisation.
