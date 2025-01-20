Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Trading Up 9.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Free Report) rose 9.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.30 ($0.11). Approximately 643,059 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,371,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.10).

Fusion Antibodies Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.60. The company has a market cap of £8.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

About Fusion Antibodies

Fusion is a Belfast based contract research organisation (“CRO”) providing a range of antibody engineering services for the development of antibodies for both therapeutic drug and diagnostic applications.

The Company’s ordinary shares were admitted to trading on AIM on 18 December 2017. Fusion provides a broad range of services in antibody generation, development, production, characterisation and optimisation.

