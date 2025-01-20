Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$32.48 and last traded at C$31.96, with a volume of 142307 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.94.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Galaxy Digital from C$20.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.
Galaxy Digital Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Bill Koutsouras sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$1,250,000.00. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Galaxy Digital
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. engages in the digital asset and blockchain businesses. It operates through three segments: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. The company provides various financial products and services to individuals and institutions, such as digital asset trading, derivatives, structured products, financing, capital markets, and merger and acquisition services, digital asset spot and derivatives trading, bespoke lending and structured products.
