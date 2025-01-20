Garibaldi Resources (CVE:GGI) Stock Price Down 11.8% – Here’s What Happened

Garibaldi Resources Corp. (CVE:GGI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 11.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 237,350 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 219% from the average daily volume of 74,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Garibaldi Resources Stock Down 11.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$10.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07.

About Garibaldi Resources

Garibaldi Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned E&L Nickel Mountain Project located to Northwest British Columbia.

