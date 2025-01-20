Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $10.39 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,712 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $10,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000.

Shares of DFIC opened at $26.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

