Gemmer Asset Management LLC Invests $1.16 Million in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWB. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,529,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,263,000 after purchasing an additional 262,800 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,987,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,489,000 after buying an additional 427,872 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,113,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 278,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 55.9% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 203,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 72,820 shares during the period.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $69.91 on Monday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $71.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.85.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.3601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

