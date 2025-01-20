Gemmer Asset Management LLC Purchases 87,617 Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 698,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,617 shares during the period. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $18,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 267.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,784,000 after purchasing an additional 788,906 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 562,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,417,000 after acquiring an additional 38,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 103.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 30,706 shares during the period.

Get PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PYLD opened at $26.01 on Monday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average is $26.16.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.