Gemmer Asset Management LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 141,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,731 shares during the period. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 104,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,890,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 17,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $76.78 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $73.26 and a 12 month high of $84.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

