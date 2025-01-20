Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 2,238 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC cut its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 35,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $77.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.83. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $85.04. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.0051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

