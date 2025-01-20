Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 6,155 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,155 shares during the quarter. Whirlpool comprises approximately 1.5% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $8,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 981,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,304,000 after purchasing an additional 312,729 shares during the last quarter. RWWM Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,174,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 240.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 375,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,125,000 after acquiring an additional 265,418 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,019,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,094,000 after acquiring an additional 258,871 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 532,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,418,000 after purchasing an additional 243,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

WHR opened at $130.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.05 and its 200-day moving average is $106.86. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $84.18 and a 1-year high of $130.85.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $626,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,343,233.60. This represents a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com cut Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.80.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

