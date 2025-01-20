Global Wealth Management LLC Has $11.60 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Global Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of Global Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Global Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,723,730,000 after buying an additional 1,149,045 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,128,000 after buying an additional 1,230,029 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,229,000 after buying an additional 689,382 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,904,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,158,482,000 after buying an additional 133,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,921,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,576,000 after buying an additional 307,333 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IJR opened at $117.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.24 and a 200 day moving average of $116.32. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.