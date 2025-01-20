Global Wealth Management LLC Invests $718,000 in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Global Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF makes up about 0.5% of Global Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVR. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter worth $214,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIVR opened at $28.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average of $28.99. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $33.31.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

