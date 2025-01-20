Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Short Interest Update

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the December 15th total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

GHM traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $44.65. 54,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,637. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.45 and its 200 day moving average is $34.79. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.27 million, a P/E ratio of 62.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Graham had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $53.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Graham will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHM. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 36.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 57.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

