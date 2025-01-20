Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Short Interest Update

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,780,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 20,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 1.2 %

GPK stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.99. 2,789,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,368. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.73. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $30.70.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Graphic Packaging from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 25,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $750,841.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,943.74. This trade represents a 24.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Charles D. Lischer sold 12,000 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $355,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,022.85. This represents a 19.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 37,358 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth $928,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,610,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,957,000 after purchasing an additional 787,266 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 707,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,949,000 after purchasing an additional 136,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

See Also

