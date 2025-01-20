Grenke AG (OTCMKTS:GKSGF) Short Interest Down 5.4% in December

Grenke AG (OTCMKTS:GKSGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,600 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 137,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Grenke Price Performance

Shares of GKSGF opened at $22.00 on Monday. Grenke has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.97.

Grenke Company Profile

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as sale of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, software, and other peripheral equipment; leasing office communication products, that includes telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as medical technology products, small machinery and systems, and security devices; and leasing green economy objects, such as wallboxes, photovoltaic systems, and eBikes.

