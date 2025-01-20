Grove Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.8% in the third quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Moody’s from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Moody’s from $543.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.14.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.99, for a total value of $134,596.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,387,952.46. This trade represents a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 1,681 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $777,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,296. The trade was a 54.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,524 shares of company stock worth $1,178,413. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $475.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $480.37 and a 200 day moving average of $471.06. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $360.05 and a 12 month high of $503.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.32. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 57.97%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.05%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

