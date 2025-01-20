Grove Bank & Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Diageo were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Diageo by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 1,395.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $118.75 on Monday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $113.99 and a 52-week high of $154.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DEO. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

