Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the December 15th total of 92,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 112.3 days.
Grupo Herdez Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GUZOF opened at C$2.66 on Monday. Grupo Herdez has a one year low of C$2.50 and a one year high of C$3.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.63.
Grupo Herdez Company Profile
