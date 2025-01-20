Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the December 15th total of 92,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 112.3 days.

Grupo Herdez Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GUZOF opened at C$2.66 on Monday. Grupo Herdez has a one year low of C$2.50 and a one year high of C$3.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.63.

Grupo Herdez Company Profile

Grupo Herdez, SAB. de C.V., a food company, engages in the manufacture, purchase, distribution, and marketing of canned and packed food products in Mexico and internationally. It provides mushrooms, vegetable juices, mayonnaise, honey, mustard, moles, tomato puree, jams, pastas, homemade sauces, ice creams, tea, soy sauce, tuna, coffee, spices, pasta sauces, hot sauces, ketchup, canned chilies, vegetables, olives, nopalitos, guacamole, sauces, enchilada sauces, taco sauce, chiles, tortillas, mayonnaise, marmalades, and organic products under the Aires de Campo, Barilla, Blasón, Búfalo, Cielito Querido Café, Del Fuerte, Doña María, Embasa, Helados Nestlé, Herdez, McCormick, Moyo, Nutrisa, La Victoria, Wholly Guacamole, Yemina, Carlota, ChiChi’s, Don Miguel, Nutrisa, Nestlé Ice Cream, Cielito Dear Coffee, and Moyo brands.

