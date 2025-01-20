Guardian Investment Management Cuts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Guardian Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,940,000. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,928. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $224.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.89. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $162.62 and a twelve month high of $239.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.23%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bernstein Bank raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. DZ Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.87.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

