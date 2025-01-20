Guardian Investment Management Decreases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Guardian Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 10,993.2% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,070,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,764 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,896,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,852,000 after buying an additional 2,016,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,822,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,980 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its position in Emerson Electric by 127.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 57,336.1% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,206,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,058 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens downgraded Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.89.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $124.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $91.64 and a 52 week high of $134.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.05 and a 200-day moving average of $115.27.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,052,911.68. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.