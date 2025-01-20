Guardian Investment Management Reduces Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Guardian Investment Management decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $1,066,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $5,436,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $296.18 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.27 and a 52-week high of $309.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $120.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.12. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David Foskett sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $305,322.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,961. This represents a 14.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 38,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $11,692,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,781,200. This trade represents a 54.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,129 shares of company stock worth $12,604,872 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

