Guardian Investment Management Reduces Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Guardian Investment Management reduced its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in RTX were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.87.

Shares of RTX opened at $121.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $84.43 and a 1-year high of $128.70. The stock has a market cap of $161.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.69.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

