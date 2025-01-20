Guinness Asset Management LTD Increases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,018,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 50,668 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 3.6% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $190,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 948.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,794,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $899,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337,295 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 454.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,256,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,741 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,250,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,976,562,000 after purchasing an additional 782,053 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 17,253.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 613,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,718,000 after purchasing an additional 609,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,286,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,382,936,000 after purchasing an additional 487,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.7 %

TXN stock opened at $192.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.31. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $155.46 and a one year high of $220.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.65.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. This represents a 32.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,295.59. The trade was a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

