Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 1,184 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Guinness Asset Management LTD reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $69.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.06 and a 200 day moving average of $71.32.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 70.82%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $1,647,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,526 shares in the company, valued at $13,084,848.66. This trade represents a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,475.64. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $2,195,180. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.48.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

