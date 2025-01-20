Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $938,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 99,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,705,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,350,000 after purchasing an additional 870,451 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 350,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,549,000 after buying an additional 34,633 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 19.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP opened at $148.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $203.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.51 and a twelve month high of $183.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 79.94%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

