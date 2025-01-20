Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,364 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up about 3.8% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Amphenol by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 7,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 617,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,907,000 after buying an additional 55,750 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 16,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in Amphenol by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 89,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $12,391,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $963,760. This trade represents a 92.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $10,314,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 218,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,656.16. The trade was a 40.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,842,672 shares of company stock worth $128,858,080 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.79.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $69.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $47.76 and a 52 week high of $75.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.75.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

