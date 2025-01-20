Hall Laurie J Trustee Buys 312 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,965 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 2.1% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $121.89 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.35 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $137.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.51.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.