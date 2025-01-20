Halma (LON:HLMA) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,816 ($34.25) and last traded at GBX 2,816 ($34.25), with a volume of 12849668 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,801 ($34.07).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on HLMA. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Halma to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($31.62) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 2,450 ($29.80) to GBX 2,700 ($32.84) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,587.50 ($31.47).
Read Our Latest Research Report on HLMA
Halma Stock Performance
Halma Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Halma’s payout ratio is currently 3,098.59%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Jennifer Ward sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,648 ($32.21), for a total value of £1,324,000 ($1,610,313.79). Also, insider Carole Cran bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,659 ($32.34) per share, for a total transaction of £212,720 ($258,720.51). 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Halma Company Profile
Halma is a global group of life-saving technology companies, focused on growing a safer, cleaner, healthier future for everyone, every day. Its purpose defines the three broad markets it operates in:
– Safety – Protecting people’s safety and the environment as populations grow, and enhancing worker safety.
– Environment – Addressing the impacts of climate change, pollution and waste, protecting life-critical resources and supporting scientific research.
– Health – Meeting the increasing demand for better healthcare as chronic illness rises, driven by growing and ageing populations and lifestyle changes.
Halma employs over 8,000 people in more than 20 countries, with major operations in the UK, Mainland Europe, the USA and Asia Pacific.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Halma
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Donald Trump’s External Revenue Service
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- AMD: Loop Capital’s Buy Rating Reinforces Investor Confidence
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Momentum Is Building for Qualcomm to Have a Strong Run in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.