HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 17,764 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 34,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.40 on Monday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.17. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.64%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.