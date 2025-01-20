HB Wealth Management LLC Has $2.67 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Syntrinsic LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000.

IJJ opened at $129.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.75. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.67 and a 52-week high of $136.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

