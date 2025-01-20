HB Wealth Management LLC Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $91.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.79. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.15 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.